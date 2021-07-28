We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Realty Income Corp. (O) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Realty Income Corp. (O - Free Report) closed at $71.04, marking a +0.54% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 4.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from O as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2021. On that day, O is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $447.69 million, up 7.97% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.52 per share and revenue of $1.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.83% and +13.21%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for O. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.52% higher within the past month. O is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note O's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.07. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.58.
We can also see that O currently has a PEG ratio of 4.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. O's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.31 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.