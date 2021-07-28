We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ViacomCBS (VIAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ViacomCBS (VIAC - Free Report) closed at $41.34, marking a -1.94% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.35% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from VIAC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2021. On that day, VIAC is projected to report earnings of $0.96 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.42 billion, up 2.23% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.94 per share and revenue of $27.69 billion, which would represent changes of -6.19% and +6.78%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VIAC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% lower. VIAC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, VIAC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.69. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.69.
Meanwhile, VIAC's PEG ratio is currently 0.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VIAC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as of yesterday's close.
The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VIAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.