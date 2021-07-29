The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Comcast, Coca-Cola, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cisco Systems and Stryker

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 28, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Comcast Corporation (
CMCSA Quick Quote CMCSA - Free Report) , The Coca-Cola Company ( KO Quick Quote KO - Free Report) , Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ( BMY Quick Quote BMY - Free Report) , Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO Quick Quote CSCO - Free Report) and Stryker Corporation ( SYK Quick Quote SYK - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog: Top Analyst Reports for Comcast, Coca-Cola and Bristol Myers-Squibb
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Comcast, The Coca-Cola Co., and Bristol-Myers Squibb. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see
all of today's research reports here >>>
Shares of
Comcast have outperformed the Zacks Cable Television industry over the past year (+38.4% vs. +32.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that Comcast has been benefiting from solid high-speed Internet customer wins as well as its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price
The pandemic-led increased media consumption, and the work-from-home and online-learning wave also bode well for Comcast's Internet business. Its streaming service, Peacock, gained significant traction within a short span and is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. Comcast, however, persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Theme park revenues are also expected to suffer from lower footfall.
(You can
) read the full research report on Comcast here >>> Coca-Cola shares have gained +17.9% over the last six months against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry's gain of +15.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that Coca-Cola's top line, in the second quarter of 2021, benefited from increased mobility in markets where vaccinations have reached desired levels. This has led to the reopening of away-from-home channels.
The company is poised to gain from accelerating investments to expand its digital presence. However, the company witnessed pressures from increased supply chain costs, including transportation and commodity costs. Higher marketing spending compared with the prior-year quarter, is another major concern for the company.
(You can
) read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>
Shares of
Bristol-Myers Squibb have gained +2.9% in the past three months against the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry's gain of +0.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that strong sales of drugs like Opdivo, Revlimid and Eliquis should continue to drive the top line.
Bristol-Myers' efforts to develop its pipeline are also encouraging. Approval of new drugs and recent acquisitions are expected to create a new stream of revenues. The top line, however, is likely to be dented once Revlimid loses patent protection. Bristol-Myers has also been facing generic competition for several of its key products.
(You can
) read the full research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb here >>>
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Cisco Systems and Stryker.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Bigstock
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Comcast, Coca-Cola, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cisco Systems and Stryker
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 28, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Comcast Corporation (CMCSA - Free Report) , The Coca-Cola Company (KO - Free Report) , Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY - Free Report) , Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO - Free Report) and Stryker Corporation (SYK - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:
Top Analyst Reports for Comcast, Coca-Cola and Bristol Myers-Squibb
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Comcast, The Coca-Cola Co., and Bristol-Myers Squibb. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see all of today's research reports here >>>
Shares of Comcast have outperformed the Zacks Cable Television industry over the past year (+38.4% vs. +32.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that Comcast has been benefiting from solid high-speed Internet customer wins as well as its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price
The pandemic-led increased media consumption, and the work-from-home and online-learning wave also bode well for Comcast's Internet business. Its streaming service, Peacock, gained significant traction within a short span and is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. Comcast, however, persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Theme park revenues are also expected to suffer from lower footfall.
(You can read the full research report on Comcast here >>>)
Coca-Cola shares have gained +17.9% over the last six months against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry's gain of +15.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that Coca-Cola's top line, in the second quarter of 2021, benefited from increased mobility in markets where vaccinations have reached desired levels. This has led to the reopening of away-from-home channels.
The company is poised to gain from accelerating investments to expand its digital presence. However, the company witnessed pressures from increased supply chain costs, including transportation and commodity costs. Higher marketing spending compared with the prior-year quarter, is another major concern for the company.
(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>)
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb have gained +2.9% in the past three months against the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry's gain of +0.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that strong sales of drugs like Opdivo, Revlimid and Eliquis should continue to drive the top line.
Bristol-Myers' efforts to develop its pipeline are also encouraging. Approval of new drugs and recent acquisitions are expected to create a new stream of revenues. The top line, however, is likely to be dented once Revlimid loses patent protection. Bristol-Myers has also been facing generic competition for several of its key products.
(You can read the full research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb here >>>)
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Cisco Systems and Stryker.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.