We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Glaxo (GSK) Beats Earnings and Revenues Estimates in Q2
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK - Free Report) one of the largest health care companies, reshaped its business following the March 2015 completion of the three-part, inter-conditional transaction with Novartis related to its Consumer Healthcare, Vaccines and Oncology businesses. Under the deal, Glaxo sold its oncology assets to Novartis and acquired Novartis’ Vaccines business (excluding influenza vaccines). Glaxo has created a joint venture (“JV”) with Pfizer earlier in 2019, thereby combining their consumer healthcare unit.
Following the completion of the deal, the UK-based company now focuses on its three core businesses – Pharmaceuticals (respiratory, HIV), Vaccines (pediatric, adolescent, adult, and travel vaccines) and Consumer Healthcare (wellness, oral health, nutrition and skin health products). However, Glaxo is currently focusing on its core assets and divesting non-core assets.
Meanwhile, like many of its peers, Glaxo is facing challenges in the form of COVID-19 restrictions, stiff competition, genericization and pricing pressure. In this scenario, investor focus remains on late-stage pipeline candidates and their commercial potential, restructuring and cost-cutting initiatives and performance of new products apart from the usual top-and bottom-line numbers.
Glaxo’s performance has been mixed so far, with the company’s earnings missing expectations in two of the trailing four quarters, while beating the same once and meeting once. Overall, the company has delivered an average positive surprise of 1.12%.
Currently, Glaxo has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), but that could definitely change following the company’s earnings report which was just released. We have highlighted some of the key stats from this just-revealed announcement below:
Earnings Beat: Glaxo reported core earnings of 79 cents per American depositary share in the second quarter of 2021, which beat our consensus estimate of 54 cents. Core earnings were up 71% year over year at constant exchange rate (“CER”).
Revenues Beat: Revenues were up 15% year over year at CER to $11.34 billion (£8.1 billion). Revenues also beatthe Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.55 billion.
Key Stats: Sales in Vaccines segment increased 49% at CER while Consumer Healthcare sales increased 3%. Pharmaceuticals sales were also up 12% at CER. The Respiratory segment increased 36% at CER. HIV product sales were up 14% at CER.
2021 Guidance: Glaxo maintained its previous guidance. It expects adjusted EPS to decline by a mid to high-single digit percentage at CER, year over year, in 2021.
Share Price Impact: Shares were up 1.2% in pre-market trading.
Check back later for our full write up on GSK earnings report later!