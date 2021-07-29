We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Affiliated Managers (AMG) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues & AUM Up
Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s (AMG - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 economic earnings of $4.03 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.82. The bottom line grew 47.1% year over year.
Results were aided by an improvement in revenues, growth in assets under management (AUM) balance and lower expenses. Further, the company had a robust liquidity position.
Economic net income was $171.2 million, up 32.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Revenues & AUM Improve, Expenses Decline
Total revenues improved 24.5% year over year to $586.3 million. However, the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $590.7 million.
Adjusted EBITDA was $227.3 million, jumping 40.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Total expenses declined 4.8% year over year to $389.9 million. A drastic decline in intangible amortization and impairment costs primarily led to the fall.
As of Jun 30, 2021, total AUM was $755.7 billion, up 18.4% year over year. Net client cash outflows in the quarter were $8.1 billion.
Capital & Liquidity Position Decent
As of Jun 30, 2021, Affiliated Managers had $777.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $1.04 billion as of Dec 31, 2020. The company had $2.30 billion of debt, which declined marginally from the Dec 31, 2020 level.
Shareholders’ equity as of Jun 30, 2021, was $2.61 billion compared with $2.78 billion as of Dec 31, 2020.
Share Repurchase Update
In the reported quarter, the company repurchased shares worth nearly $80 million.
Our Take
Affiliated Managers’ deal to acquire a majority equity stake in Parnassus Investments is expected to increase its ESG-focused AUM balance. The company remains well-positioned for growth on the back of successful partnerships and global distribution capability along with a diverse product mix.
Affiliated Managers currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
BlackRock, Inc.’s (BLK - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $10.03 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.24. The figure reflects a rise of 27.8 % from the year-ago quarter’s number.
Blackstone’s (BX - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 distributable earnings of 82 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents. The figure reflects a rise of 90.7% from the prior-year quarter.
SEI Investments Co.’s (SEIC - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings of 93 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line reflected 37% growth from the prior-year quarter.