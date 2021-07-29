Back to top

Company News for Jul 28, 2021

  • Repligen Corp.'s (RGEN - Free Report) shares soared 9.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.79, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53.
  • Sirius XM Holdings Inc.'s (SIRI - Free Report) shares jumped 5.2% after the company posted second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.10, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07
  • Shares of Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX - Free Report) climbed 3.5% after reporting second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.40, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37.
  • Shares of Fiserv Inc. (FISV - Free Report) surged 3% after posting second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.36, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29.

