AmerisourceBergen (ABC) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Aug 4, before the opening bell.
In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 0.8%. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.8%.
Q3 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues is pegged at $51.47 billion, indicating an improvement of 13.4% from the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $2, suggesting growth of 8.1% from the year-ago reported figure.
Pharmaceutical Distribution Unit: A Key Factor
Sustained growth in specialty product sales, including COVID-19 treatments, at this segment is likely to have benefited the fiscal third-quarter performance. This segment serves healthcare providers in the pharmaceutical supply channel. Solid organic growth rates in the U.S. pharmaceutical market, population demographics and improving patient access to medical care might get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results.
In fact, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues for this segment is pegged at $48.49 billion, suggesting growth of 11.3% from the year-ago reported figure.
AmerisourceBergen Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
AmerisourceBergen Corporation price-eps-surprise | AmerisourceBergen Corporation Quote
Morover, operating income at this segment is anticipated to improve in the high-single-digit percent range in fiscal 2021. This, in turn, is likely to get reflected in the fiscal third-quarter results.
Other Factors to Note
World Courier unit
The World Courier unit, in particular, is likely to have contributed to the Other segment’s performance in the fiscal third quarter. During fiscal first quarter, the business was able to provide more services and navigate the complexity of moving materials worldwide despite the challenging environment, while boosting innovation with clinical trial in at-home settings. This trend is likely to have continued in the fiscal third quarter as well. Enhancing customer experience through new offerings, technology improvements and delivery of high tax logistics services might have contributed to the fiscal third-quarter performance.
The company’s to-be-reported quarter’s results are likely to reflect solid demand for its high touch global specialty logistics.
Other Segment
This segment comprises Global Commercialization Services and Animal Health, and includes World Courier, AmerisourceBergen Consulting and MWI. The segment may have favored the fiscal third-quarter performance, backed by growth across its three operating units — AmerisourceBergen Consulting Services, MWI Veterinary Supply and World Courier segments.
However, adjusted operating expenses in fiscal 2021 are estimated to increase in the high-single digit percent range. Consequently, the fiscal third-quarter results are likely to reflect this impact.
What Our Quantitative Model Suggests
Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is the case here as you will see.
Earnings ESP: AmerisourceBergen has an Earnings ESP of +2.15%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: It carries a Zacks Rank #3.
