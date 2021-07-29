Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Monolithic Power (MPWR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $1.81 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.1%. The bottom line increased 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenues of $293.3 million rose 57.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5%. On a sequential basis, the top line surged 15.3%. The reported figure was also above the higher end of management’s guidance of $274-$286 million.

Strong demand across each of the segments, along with incremental investment in production capacity and a diversified multi-market strategy drove year-over-year growth.

Quarter in Detail

Revenues by Product Family

Revenues in the DC to DC segment (95.1% of total revenues) soared 58.3% year over year to $278.8 million. Lighting Control (4.9% of total revenues) revenues rallied 43.7% to $14.5 million.

Revenues by End Market

Computing & Storage (29.9% of total revenues) revenues increased 36.9% year over year to $87.7 million. The market’s robust performance was driven by increases in market share for servers, solid uptick in storage and high-end notebooks on growing clout of cloud computing.

Consumer (25.9%) revenues surged 59.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $76.1 million, reflecting gains from continued demand for new gaming consoles.

Automotive (16.6%) revenues were $48.7 million, up 173.9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The company continued sales growth in infotainment products.

Industrial (14.8%) revenues surged 62.9% to $43.3 million, courtesy of higher sales of power source applications’ products.

Communications (12.8%) revenues advanced 24.5% to $37.5 million. The end-market gained from robust uptick in networking and wireless applications’ sales.

Margins in Detail

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 60 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level to 56.3% due to lower overhead costs. Management had predicted the figure between 55.5% and 56.1%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses amounted to $70.3 million during the reported quarter, up 38.8% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 320 bps on a year-over-year basis to 24%.

Non-GAAP operating income climbed 79% year over year to $94.9 million. Non-GAAP operating margin (as a percentage of revenues) expanded 390 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level to 32.4%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $672.9 million, compared with $641.6 million reported as of Mar 31, 2021.

Monolithic Power generated operating cash flow of $96.9 million compared with $77.1 million in the prior quarter. Capital spending totaled $39.3 million in the second quarter.

Guidance

For third-quarter 2021, the company projects revenues between $309 million and $321 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $296.6 million, which indicates growth of 14.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Management anticipates non-GAAP gross margin between 57.6% and 58.2%.

