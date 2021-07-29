Sorrento (SRNE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. ( SRNE Quick Quote SRNE - Free Report) will provide updates on revenues from ZTlido and its other pipeline developments when it reports second-quarter 2021 results.
The company has a poor earnings surprise history, wherein its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the other three occasions, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 34.22%, on average. In the last-reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 95.83%.
Shares of Sorrento have rallied 18.5% in the year so far against the
industry’s decline of 1.9%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let's see how things are shaping up for this announcement.
Factors to Consider
Sorrento’s revenues in the second quarter are likely to have been driven by higher contract manufacturing service revenues.
Revenues in the Scilex segment increased in the last-reported quarter, and the trend is expected to continue in the second quarter due to an anticipated increase in product sales of ZTlido, which has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia, a severe neuropathic pain condition.
The company is expected to have made a rapid progress with its COVID-19-related developments in the to-be-reported quarter. It is conducting preclinical/clinical development of multiple therapeutic, vaccine and diagnostic candidates for the potential treatment, prevention and detection of COVID-19.
In June 2021, Sorrento received Emergency Use Authorization or EUA from Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios (COFEPRIS) – the health regulatory authority for Mexico – for its COVI-STIX rapid diagnostic test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus nucleocapsid antigen in nasal samples of patients.
The company is developing the highly potent STI-2020 in two outpatient formations – COVI-AMG (intravenous -push injection) and COVI-DROPS (nasal). Sorrento has received an FDA clearance to begin phase I study (IV) STI-2020 (COVI-AMG) on healthy volunteers, and is currently awaiting FDA clearance for a phase I study of COVIDROPS in healthy volunteers and patients with mild COVID-19.
The company is also developing several other pipeline candidates for treating moderate to severe hospitalized COVID-19 patients and COVID-19-induced acute respiratory distress. We expect management to provide more updates on its COVID-19-related pipeline candidates at the upcoming earnings call.
Sorrento has already started dosing in a phase II study on COVIDROPS against COVID-19 infection, including the Delta and Alpha variants of the same, in the United Kingdom.
In early June 2021, Sorrento completed the acquisition of ACEA Therapeutics Inc. With this acquisition, the company is looking to create a major oncology franchise. The company also added abivertinib, which is in late-stage development for non-small cell lung cancer and b-cell lymphoma. The product candidate is also being developed for other cancer and autoimmune disease indications. Sorrento is seeking global partnerships to co-develop and co-commercialize abivertinib. Investors will be keen to get more updates on the same at the second-quarter earnings call.
Sorrento has completed enrollment in the phase II study evaluating abivertinib for treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the United States. Top-line data from the same is expected by the end of third-quarter 2021. Activities corresponding to the development of its COVID-19-related and other pipeline candidates are likely to have escalated operating expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Indicates
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sorrento this season. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP: Sorrento has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. Both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the Most Accurate Estimate stand at a loss of 20 cents each.

Zacks Rank: Sorrento currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
