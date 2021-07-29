We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is HarleyDavidson (HOG) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of HarleyDavidson (HOG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of HOG and the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks group's stocks.
HarleyDavidson is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 109 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOG's full-year earnings has moved 12.79% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, HOG has moved about 7.96% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -3.71% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, HarleyDavidson is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, HOG is a member of the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.64% so far this year, so HOG is performing better in this area.
Investors in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector will want to keep a close eye on HOG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.