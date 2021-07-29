We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXPI's full-year earnings has moved 0.87% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, NXPI has gained about 22.16% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 21.46% on a year-to-date basis. This means that NXP Semiconductors N.V. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, NXPI is a member of the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.34% so far this year, meaning that NXPI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to NXPI as it looks to continue its solid performance.