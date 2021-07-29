AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ( AXS Quick Quote AXS - Free Report) posted record second-quarter 2021 operating income of $2.00 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 39.9%. The bottom line more than doubled year over year. The company’s results reflected higher gross premiums written as well as increase in net investment income. Quarterly Operational Update
AXIS Capital's (AXS) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Increase Y/Y
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) posted record second-quarter 2021 operating income of $2.00 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 39.9%. The bottom line more than doubled year over year.
The company’s results reflected higher gross premiums written as well as increase in net investment income.
Quarterly Operational Update
Operating revenues of about $1.3 billion increased 10.1% year over year. Gross premiums written improved 13% year over year to about $1.9 billion, largely driven by a 22% increase in the Insurance segment, which was partially offset by a 1% decrease in the Reinsurance segment.
Net investment income more than doubled year over year to $105 million, primarily driven by higher returns from other investments.
Total expenses in the quarter under review increased 0.6% year over year to $1.1 billion, attributable to higher general and administrative expenses, foreign exchange losses and amortization of intangible assets.
Pre-tax catastrophe and weather-related losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, were $29 million, narrower than the year-ago loss of $35 million.
AXIS Capital’s underwriting income of $148.3 million surged 69.6% year over year. Combined ratio improved 410 basis points (bps) to 90.6.
Segment Results
Insurance: Gross premiums written improved 22.3% year over year to $1.3 billion driven by increases in professional lines, property and liability lines driven by new business and favorable rate changes.
Net premiums earned increased 9.5% year over year to $631.7 million.
Underwriting income of $93.5 million increased nearly three-fold year over year. Combined ratio improved 890 bps to 84.5.
Reinsurance: Gross premiums written decreased 0.9% year over year to $672.7 billion, attributable to decreases in catastrophe and property lines due to non-renewals and decreased line sizes associated with repositioning the portfolio, partially offset by increases in professional lines and liability lines driven by favorable market conditions.
Net premiums earned increased 8.3% year over year to $1.4 million.
Underwriting income of $54.7 million increased 3.2% year over year. Combined ratio improved 1210 bps year over year to 100.2
Financial Update
AXIS Capital exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of nearly $1 billion, up 10.8% over the level at 2020 end.
Debts were $1.3 billion at quarter end, up 0.05% from 2020-end level.
Book value per share increased 0.7% year over year to $55.50 as of Jun 30, 2021.
Operating return on equity was 14.4% in the second quarter, up 810 bps year over year.
Dividend Update
The company announced a dividend of 42 cents per share in the reported quarter.
Zacks Rank
AXIS Capital currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Performance of Some Other Insurers
Among other insurers that have already reported their second-quarter results, the bottom line at The Progressive Corporation (PGR - Free Report) , The Travelers Companies (TRV - Free Report) and RLI Corp. (RLI - Free Report) beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.