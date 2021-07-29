We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Conn's (CONN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Conn's (CONN - Free Report) . CONN is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.87, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.74. CONN's Forward P/E has been as high as 214.48 and as low as -72.79, with a median of 12.28, all within the past year.
Finally, our model also underscores that CONN has a P/CF ratio of 3.95. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. CONN's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.16. Within the past 12 months, CONN's P/CF has been as high as 9.02 and as low as 3.19, with a median of 5.66.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Conn's is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CONN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.