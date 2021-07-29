Transportation Stocks Jul 29 Earnings Roster: WAB, SAIA & More

The widely-diversified transportation sector is benefiting from the uptick in economic activities, courtesy of the relaxation of restrictions and increased vaccination drives. In fact, results of companies, which already reported second-quarter financial numbers gained from easy year-over-year comparisons as second-quarter 2020 was worst hit by the COVID crisis, massively hurting earnings in the process.
The resurgence in economic activities during the April-June period spurred air-travel demand (particularly for leisure), thereby boosting the performances of airlines like
Delta Air Lines ( DAL Quick Quote DAL - Free Report) and United Airlines ( UAL Quick Quote UAL - Free Report) . Similarly, recovery in the freight scene across the United States aided results of railroads like Union Pacific Corporation ( UNP Quick Quote UNP - Free Report) .
However, the increase in average fuel price per gallon as oil prices move north has been a bane for the bottom lines of those industry players who have released earnings so far. Oil price jumped to the tune of 24.2% in the June quarter.
Akin to the participants who already announced their financial numbers, we expect the above factors to have impacted the quarterly performances of the transportation stocks that are lined up for second-quarter 2021 earnings release.
Against this backdrop, investors interested in the Zacks
Transportation sector will await the earnings reports of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation ( WAB Quick Quote WAB - Free Report) , Saia ( SAIA Quick Quote SAIA - Free Report) , Schneider National ( SNDR Quick Quote SNDR - Free Report) , Kirby Corporation ( KEX Quick Quote KEX - Free Report) and Werner Enterprises ( WERN Quick Quote WERN - Free Report) . These five companies are scheduled to post June-quarter results on Jul 29.
Our quantitative model indicates that a company with the perfect combination of positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) has high chances of delivering an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
We expect the second-quarter performance of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, which operates as Wabtec, to have been aided by the uptick in economic activities. Both its segments, namely Freight and Transit are likely to have recorded improved sales owing to the recovery in freight volumes and equipment utilization as well as higher demand for freight aftermarket services. Owing to these tailwinds, the stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings inch up in excess of 1% over the past 60 days.
Our proven
Zacks model predicts an earnings beat for Wabtec this time around as the company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +1.54%.
We expect the second-quarter performance of Saia to have been boosted by the upturn in trucking volumes. This, in turn, is likely to have expanded revenues for this trucking company in the to-be-reported quarter. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings being revised above 1.5% over the past 60 days.
Our proven Zacks model predicts an earnings beat for Saia this time around as the company currently has a Zacks Rank of 3 and an Earnings ESP of +1.37%.
We expect the ramp-up in freight activities to have contributed to the second-quarter performance of Schneider National, a leading transportation and logistics services company. The company’s prudent cost-control efforts and higher intermodal revenues are also likely to have bumped up its performance.
Backed by these tailwinds, the stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings increase 7.7% over the past 60 days. Our proven Zacks model predicts an earnings beat for Schneider National this time around as the company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +2.81%.
We expect Kirby’s second-quarter performance to have been aided by a strong performance at the distribution and services segment, driven by a continued recovery in activity levels. On the flip side, weakness in the marine transportation segment due to low pricing and poor barge utilization is likely to have been a dampener. Increased labor costs are likely to have dented the bottom-line performance.
The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings remain stable at 12 cents over the past 60 days. Our proven Zacks model does not predict an earnings beat for Kirby this time around as the company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.
We expect Werner’s second-quarter performance to have been aided by the improved freight market conditions. Decline in operating expenses owing to this transportation and logistics company’s cost-control measures is likely to have aided its bottom-line performance. Despite this betterment, however, the Truckload Transportation Services segment (major revenue-generating unit at Werner) is likely to have registered lower revenues than its pre-coronavirus levels.
The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings being raised 1.2% over the past 60 days. Our proven Zacks model does not predict an earnings beat for Werner this time around as the company is currently Zacks #3 Ranked and has an Earnings ESP of -0.97%.
