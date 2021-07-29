In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Trane Technologies (TT) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Trane Technologies plc (TT - Free Report) will report second-quarter 2021 earnings numbers on Aug 4, 2021, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the past four quarter, delivering an earnings surprise of 42%, on average.
Expectations This Time Around
The consensus estimate for Trane’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.7 billion, indicating 18.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from increased end-customer demand within all of its segments, mainly driven by its three recent channel acquisitions.
The consensus mark for the bottom line stands at $1.9 per share, indicating 49.6% year-over-year growth. Strong operating performance and benefits from cost containment measures are likely to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Trane this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Tranehas an Earnings ESP of +1.54% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Trane Technologies plc Price and EPS Surprise
Trane Technologies plc price-eps-surprise | Trane Technologies plc Quote
