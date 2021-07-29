Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Software Stocks' Earnings Lineup for Jul 29: TEAM, PINS & More

Software stocks are expected to see a robust second-quarter 2021 earnings season driven by solid demand for remote working and learning technology amid the coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-led social-distancing protocols, quarantines and lockdowns, along with rising fears of contracting the virus, spurred demand for team collaboration tools and online services in the second quarter.

Software Stocks Earnings Releases Coming Up

Investors interested in the software industry are eagerly awaiting earnings releases of players like Atlassian (TEAM - Free Report) , Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) , Zendesk (ZEN - Free Report) and Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) on Jul 29.

Atlassian fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 performance is likely to have benefited from the rising demand for remote-working tools amid the pandemic-induced work-from-home trend. The rising adoption of its cloud-based solutions and massive digitalization of work in organizations, big or small, is likely to have supported its quarterly performance.

Atlassian has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which makes surprise prediction difficult.

Pinterest’s second-quarter 2021 performance is likely to have benefited from continuous addition of new features to its app. Users who began engaging in Pinterest during COVID-19 continued to have high levels of engagement even after shelter-in-place restrictions were eased. This trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter as well.

Pinterest carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Zendesk’s second-quarter 2021 results are expected to benefit from healthy uptake of its flagship product Zendesk Support Suite and Zendesk Sunshine solutions among others. Sunshine Conversations has also been witnessing sturdy adoption among business enterprises.

Zendesk has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Twilio’s second-quarter 2021 results are likely to reflect gains from the accelerated digital transformation projects across a number of industries amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations have been reconfiguring their set-up for a work-from-home operational environment in a bid to make nearly 100% e-commerce a reality. Moreover, the to-be-reported quarter’s performance is likely to have benefited from an increasing clientele and the acquisitions of Sendgrid and Segment. Growing adoption of Twilio Flex might have acted as a tailwind.

Twilio has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

