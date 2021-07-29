In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Rollins' (ROL) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Rollins, Inc. (ROL - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results.
Adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1% and the year-ago figure by 33.3%. Revenues of $638.2 million beat the consensus mark by 5.9% and improved 15.3% year over year.
Rollins’ stock has gained 8.8% over the past year, underperforming the 11.1% rally of the industry it belongs to.
Other Quarterly Details
Earnings before income taxes ("EBIT") of $133.9 million increased 29.4% year over year. EBIT margin of 21% improved 228 basis points (bps) year over year.
Net income of $98.9 million increased 31.2% year over year. Net income margin of 15.5% improved 187 bps year over year. Adjusted net income of $98.5 million increased 30.7% year over year. Adjusted net income margin of 15.4% improved 182 bps year over year.
Rollins exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $128.5 million compared with the prior quarter’s $117.3 million. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $69.3 million compared with $96.3 million at the end of the prior quarter.
Currently, Rollins carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8% and improved 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.23 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 6.4% and improved 25.6% year over year.
IHS Markit’s (INFO - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents beat the consensus mark by 1.3% and increased 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.2 billion, surpassing the consensus mark by 3.8% and increasing 15% from the year-ago quarter.
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share that beat the consensus mark by 9.8% and increased 58.7% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.7% and increased 27.5% year over year.