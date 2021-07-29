We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
NOV's Loss Narrower Than Expected in Q2, Revenues Surpass
NOV Inc. (NOV - Free Report) reported adjusted loss of 4 cents per share for second-quarter 2021, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 7 cents. This upside could be attributed to better-than-expected sales from the Rig Technologies and the Wellbore Technologies segments.
Total revenues of $1.42 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.42%. However, the top line dipped 5.3% from the year-ago number of $1.5 billion due to weakness in the Completion & Production Solutions units as a result of operational troubles from coronavirus-induced restrictions.
Segmental Performances
Rig Technologies: Revenues summed $487 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $433 million and compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s $476 million owing to the inclusion of $74 million associated with the final settlement stemming from the cancellation of offshore rig contracts. The unit’s adjusted EBITDA of $75 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.69 million and increased from the year-earlier quarter’s $14 million.
Wellbore Technologies: Segmental revenues of $463 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $451 million and compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s $442 million on the back of increased North American activity levels and a marginal progress in the international markets. The unit’s adjusted EBITDA of $63 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $52 million and exceeded the year-earlier quarter’s $42 million.
Completion & Production Solutions: Revenues of $497 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $531 million and also dropped 19% from $611 million in the year-earlier quarter. This downside could be attributed to coronavirus-triggered constraints. The unit recorded adjusted EBITDA of $4 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.66 million and declining from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $68 million.
NOV Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
NOV Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NOV Inc. Quote
Backlog
Capital equipment order backlog for Rig Technologies was $2.66 billion as of Jun 30, 2021 including $232 million worth of new orders.
The Completion & Production Solutions’ backlog for capital equipment orders totalled $1 billion at the end of the second quarter comprising $462 million of new orders.
Balance Sheet
As of Jun 30, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.6 billion and a long-term debt of $1.69 billion. The total debt-to-total capitalization was 24.6%. The company has $2 billion available under its revolving credit facility.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
National Oilwell carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently. Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) , Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) and Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR - Free Report) , each presently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.