Euronet's (EEFT) Earnings and Revenues Improve Y/Y in Q2
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (EEFT - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.3%. The company reported a loss of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Euronet gained from higher revenues and improved transactions, partly offset by steep expenses.
It reported a net income of 16 cents per share in the second quarter against the prior-year quarter’s net loss of $2.18.
Total revenues improved 35% year over year to $714.7 million in the quarter under review. The top line also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%.
In the second quarter, adjusted operating income amounted to $30.1 million, which increased 812% year over year.
Total operating expenses increased 8.8% year over year to $684.6 million due to a rise in direct operating costs, salaries and benefits, and selling, general and administrative costs.
Segmental Results
The EFT Processing Segment’s total revenues of $113.5 million increased 45% (up 36% on a constant currency basis) year over year on the back of high transactions.
Adjusted EBITDA came in at a negative $3.1 million in the quarter while the same in the prior-year period was a negative $14.8 million. Operating loss of $25.3 million decreased 55% from the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $56.6 million. This segment’s total transactions of 988 million rose 46% year over year in the second quarter.
The epay Segment’s total revenues of $243.9 million surged 30% year over year (up 21% on a constant currency basis), attributable to constant digital media content and mobile growth across specific markets. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $29.3 million, which soared 49% year over year (up 40% on a constant currency basis). Operating income amounted to $27.2 million, reflecting a year-over-year surge of 51% (up 42% on a constant currency basis).
Reported transactions advanced 35% year over year to 788 million in the quarter, attributable to customer growth across South America and Asia as well as continued strength in digital channel sales.
The Money Transfer Segment’s total revenues of $359.3 million rose 37% year over year (up 30% on a constant currency basis) in the quarter. The upside can be attributed to constant network expansion coupled with direct-to-consumer digital transactions witnessing growth, which resulted in improving U.S. outbound and international-originated money transfers.
However, it was partly offset by headwinds from U.S. domestic business.
Adjusted EBITDA was $53.2 million in the quarter under review, which climbed 48% year over year (up 37% on a constant currency basis).
Operating income totaled $44 million against the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $55.2 million. This segment’s total transactions rose 33% year over year to 34.2 million in the second quarter.
Corporate and Other reported an expense of $15.8 million for the quarter, which increased 110.7% year over year, primarily due to a rise in corporate costs from higher long and short-term compensation expense.
Financial Update (as of Jun 30, 2021)
Total assets of $4.4 billion dropped 9.9% from the level at 2020 end.
Cash and cash equivalents of $994.5 million at the end of the second quarter fell 30% from the 2020-end level.
Debt obligations, net of current portion, declined 18.2% from the level as of Dec 31, 2020 to $1.1 billion in the quarter under review.
Zacks Rank
Euronet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Other Finance Sector Releases
Of the finance sector players that have reported second-quarter results so far, the bottom-line results of American Express Company (AXP - Free Report) , Synchrony Financial (SYF - Free Report) and Discover Financial Services (DFS - Free Report) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.