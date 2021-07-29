Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Should You Sell Your Chinese Stocks?

  • (0:45) - What Should You Be Doing With Your Chinese Stocks?
  • (7:30) - Chinese Stock Regulation and Didi IPO
  • (13:05) - Big Tech Billionaires Influence
  • (18:00) - Risks When Investing In China: What Stocks Got Hit The Hardest?
  • (27:10) - How To Gain Exposure Without Buying Chinese Stocks
  • (34:00) - Episode Roundup: TCEHY, BABA, BIDU, TCOM, TME, DIDI, TAL, ARKK, JD
Welcome to Episode #280 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Senior Strategist, Kevin Cook, to talk about Chinese stocks. They have been plunging on fears about Chinese government regulation.

Should you sell your Chinese stocks?

Why Are You Investing?

There’s a lot of uncertainty around Chinese stocks right now. Even professional money managers, like ARK’s Cathie Wood, have sold some of their Chinese stock holdings.

Investors have to ask themselves why they are invested in the first place and what their goals are.

And they have to understand the risks associated with these stocks right now.

Tracey owned shares of Tencent (TCEHY - Free Report) in 2018 until the Chinese government made them remove a big video game release from store shelves just after they launched the game. She felt that the government actions injected too big of a risk into the investment and sold.

Recently, Tencent was ordered by Chinese authorities to give up music copyrights. It will impact Tencent Music (TME - Free Report) .

The DiDi Shock

DiDi Global (DIDI - Free Report) , a Chinese ride sharing company, went IPO in the United States and then quickly saw increased Chinese government regulation on its business practices.

The shares have plunged 43%.

But it is leaving investors wondering if they should continue to own the big cap stalwarts like Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) and Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) .

Find out the answer to this, and more, on this week’s podcast.


