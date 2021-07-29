We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Foot Locker (FL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Foot Locker (FL - Free Report) closed at $56.79, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the shoe store had lost 5.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.91% in that time.
FL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FL to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.97 billion, down 5.08% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.78 per share and revenue of $8.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +105.69% and +11.23%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FL is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FL has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.87 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.75.
Also, we should mention that FL has a PEG ratio of 2.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. FL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.