Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW - Free Report) closed at $66.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.76% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had lost 3.52% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 4.02% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.91% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AAWW as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2021. In that report, analysts expect AAWW to post earnings of $3.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 34.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $946.9 million, up 14.74% from the year-ago period.
AAWW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.49 per share and revenue of $3.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.63% and +17.47%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AAWW should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AAWW is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, AAWW is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.68, which means AAWW is trading at a discount to the group.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
