We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Buckle (BKE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Buckle (BKE - Free Report) closed at $42.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 8.68% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.91% in that time.
BKE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BKE is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.13%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $226 million, up 4.62% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +40.98% and +22.88%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BKE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BKE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, BKE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.75, so we one might conclude that BKE is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BKE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.