Entravision Communications (EVC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Entravision Communications (EVC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.32, moving +0.8% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the Spanish-language media company had lost 5.14% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.91% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from EVC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.08, up 166.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $163.1 million, up 261.48% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $687.48 million, which would represent changes of -13.95% and +99.83%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EVC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. EVC is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Investors should also note EVC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.95. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.57.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
