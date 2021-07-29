We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Oneok Inc. (OKE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Oneok Inc. (OKE - Free Report) closed at $53.34, marking a +0.79% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 4.1% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 1.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.91% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OKE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 134.38% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.01 billion, up 141.62% from the year-ago period.
OKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of $15.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +128.87% and +77.47%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for OKE should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.28% lower within the past month. OKE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, OKE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.9.
Meanwhile, OKE's PEG ratio is currently 2.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Gas Distribution was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.96 at yesterday's closing price.
The Utility - Gas Distribution industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
