Back to top

Why Cannabis Giant Tilray (TLRY) Skyrocketed Today

Read MoreHide Full Article

Shares of Tilray (TLRY - Free Report) closed sharply higher in Wednesday’s trading session, gaining 25.8% after reporting mixed fourth-quarter earnings results.

Today’s results are the first since Tilray merged with Aphria in May. GAAP earnings hit $0.18 per share, but revenue of $142.2 million fell slightly short of Street expectations. Free cash flow grew to $3.3 million compared to cash burn of $28.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Other marijuana stocks like Canopy Growth (CGC - Free Report) , Cronos Group (CRON - Free Report) , Aurora Cannabis (ACB - Free Report) , and Hexo (HEXO - Free Report) all rallied today as well.

Wednesday’s move higher comes after a down week last week for marijuana stocks. A barrage of negative headlines spooked investors as two competing legalization bills make their way through the U.S. House & Senate.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) - free report >>

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) - free report >>

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) - free report >>

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) - free report >>

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) - free report >>

Published in

cannabis marijuana