We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Why Cannabis Giant Tilray (TLRY) Skyrocketed Today
Shares of Tilray (TLRY - Free Report) closed sharply higher in Wednesday’s trading session, gaining 25.8% after reporting mixed fourth-quarter earnings results.
Today’s results are the first since Tilray merged with Aphria in May. GAAP earnings hit $0.18 per share, but revenue of $142.2 million fell slightly short of Street expectations. Free cash flow grew to $3.3 million compared to cash burn of $28.3 million in the year-ago quarter.
Other marijuana stocks like Canopy Growth (CGC - Free Report) , Cronos Group (CRON - Free Report) , Aurora Cannabis (ACB - Free Report) , and Hexo (HEXO - Free Report) all rallied today as well.
Wednesday’s move higher comes after a down week last week for marijuana stocks. A barrage of negative headlines spooked investors as two competing legalization bills make their way through the U.S. House & Senate.