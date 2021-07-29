We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
5 Must-See Earnings Charts
This is the week investors wait for each quarter: the FAANG and growth stock earnings week.
Over 1000 companies are expected to report this week including many of the hottest tech names including most of FAANG with Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet reporting, along with other popular growth stocks.
And while the FAANG stocks have excellent earnings surprise charts, there are other, hidden gem charts you should be watching this week as well.
Among those are some of the hottest growth stocks but also a stock in one of the ignored industries.
Can they keep their momentum?
5 Must-See Earnings Charts
1. Mastercard (MA - Free Report) has only missed one time in the last 5 years and it was during the pandemic, in 2020. That’s a great earnings surprise track record. The shares have been grinding to new highs, adding 7.4% year-to-date. They’re trading with a forward P/E of 50. Are they too hot to handle at this valuation?
2. Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) hasn’t missed in 5 years. And it’s been beating big during that time period. Shares are up 16.4% year-to-date and are near a new 5-year high. It doesn’t have a P/E as it’s expected to lose $0.18 this year. Will it breakout after earnings?
3. Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK - Free Report) has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was in 2017. It has two of the hottest shoe brands this year in UGG and HOKA. Shares are up 41% year-to-date and are at new all-time highs. It trades with a forward P/E of 26.5. Does it have more gas left in the tank?
4. Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) has beat 4 quarters in a row. The shares have been on a roller coaster, however, but are now up 16% year-to-date. They aren’t cheap, with a forward P/E of 76. Is the Street too optimistic about this quarter?
5. Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM - Free Report) has beat 3 quarters in a row. Shares have jumped 41% year-to-date as crude prices have risen. Earnings are expected to rise 1,378% in 2021 to $4.22 from a loss of $0.33 in 2020. Shares are cheap, with a forward P/E of 13.7. Will Exxon be able to extend its rally?
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of PINS in her personal portfolio.]