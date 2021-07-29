Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Tencent, Tencent Music, DiDi Global, Alibaba and Baidu

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 29, 2021 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
Should You Sell Your Chinese Stocks?
Welcome to Episode #280 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Senior Strategist, Kevin Cook, to talk about Chinese stocks. They have been plunging on fears about Chinese government regulation.
Should you sell your Chinese stocks?
Why Are You Investing?
There's a lot of uncertainty around Chinese stocks right now. Even professional money managers, like ARK's Cathie Wood, have sold some of their Chinese stock holdings.
Investors have to ask themselves why they are invested in the first place and what their goals are.
And they have to understand the risks associated with these stocks right now.
Tracey owned shares of
Tencent ( TCEHY Quick Quote TCEHY - Free Report) in 2018 until the Chinese government made them remove a big video game release from store shelves just after they launched the game. She felt that the government actions injected too big of a risk into the investment and sold.
Recently, Tencent was ordered by Chinese authorities to give up music copyrights. It will impact
Tencent Music ( TME Quick Quote TME - Free Report) . The DiDi Shock DiDi Global ( DIDI Quick Quote DIDI - Free Report) , a Chinese ride sharing company, went IPO in the United States and then quickly saw increased Chinese government regulation on its business practices.
The shares have plunged 43%.
But it is leaving investors wondering if they should continue to own the big cap stalwarts like
Alibaba ( BABA Quick Quote BABA - Free Report) and Baidu ( BIDU Quick Quote BIDU - Free Report) .
Find out the answer to this, and more, on this week's podcast.
Follow us on Twitter:
https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch
Join us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts
Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com/performance Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Bigstock
Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Tencent, Tencent Music, DiDi Global, Alibaba and Baidu
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 29, 2021 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
Should You Sell Your Chinese Stocks?
Welcome to Episode #280 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Senior Strategist, Kevin Cook, to talk about Chinese stocks. They have been plunging on fears about Chinese government regulation.
Should you sell your Chinese stocks?
Why Are You Investing?
There's a lot of uncertainty around Chinese stocks right now. Even professional money managers, like ARK's Cathie Wood, have sold some of their Chinese stock holdings.
Investors have to ask themselves why they are invested in the first place and what their goals are.
And they have to understand the risks associated with these stocks right now.
Tracey owned shares of Tencent (TCEHY - Free Report) in 2018 until the Chinese government made them remove a big video game release from store shelves just after they launched the game. She felt that the government actions injected too big of a risk into the investment and sold.
Recently, Tencent was ordered by Chinese authorities to give up music copyrights. It will impact Tencent Music (TME - Free Report) .
The DiDi Shock
DiDi Global (DIDI - Free Report) , a Chinese ride sharing company, went IPO in the United States and then quickly saw increased Chinese government regulation on its business practices.
The shares have plunged 43%.
But it is leaving investors wondering if they should continue to own the big cap stalwarts like Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) and Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) .
Find out the answer to this, and more, on this week's podcast.
Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch
Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts
Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com/performance
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.