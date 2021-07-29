We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Buy These 3 MassMutual Funds for Handsome Returns
Founded in 1851, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company or MassMutual uses a multi-manager approach to offer services like life policies, money management and retirement planning across the globe. The company and its subsidiaries, which include Oppenheimer Funds, provide investment opportunities across a number of mutual funds from different categories. MassMutual is considered one of the leading asset managers by virtue of $62.3 billion (as of Dec 31, 2020) in assets, which it manages along with its affiliates.
Below we share with you three top-ranked MassMutual mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MassMutual funds.
MassMutual Diversified Value Fund Service Class (MDVYX - Free Report) aims for long-term growth of capital and income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of larger, well-established companies. The funds invest the majority of its assets in stocks, securities convertible into stocks, and other securities, such as warrants and stock rights, whose value is based on stock prices. MDVYX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 11.5%.
MDVYX has an expense ratio of 0.79% compared with the category average of 0.94%.
MassMutual Mid Cap Growth Fund Service Class (MEFYX - Free Report) aims for growth of capital over the long term. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies that the fund's subadvisors believe offer the potential for long-term growth. MEFYX sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has three-year annualized returns of 19.1%.
As of the end of June 2021, MEFYX held 224 issues, with 2.07% of its assets invested in Microchip Technology Inc.
MassMutual Diversified Bond Fund Class R5 (MDBSX - Free Report) invests a large chunk of its assets in fixed income securities issued by U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds and government debt obligations. MDBSX seeks maximization of returns. MDBSX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has returned 7% in the past three years.
Stephen Ehrenberg is one of the fund managers of MDBSX since 2017.
To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all MassMutual mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
