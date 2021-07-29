We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for July 29th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Abcam plc (ABCM - Free Report) is a life sciences company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Cameco Corporation (CCJ - Free Report) is one of the world's largest uranium producers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 3% downward over the last 30 days.
Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN - Free Report) is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time-sensitive transportation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR - Free Report) provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 9% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.