Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Abcam plc (ABCM - Free Report) is a life sciences company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ - Free Report) is one of the world's largest uranium producers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 3% downward over the last 30 days.

Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN - Free Report) is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time-sensitive transportation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR - Free Report) provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Published in

finance industrial-products medical oil-energy transportation