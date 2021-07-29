We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat Estimates
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK - Free Report) reported strong second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. While the company’s net sales topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fifth straight quarter, earnings surpassed the consensus mark for the fourth consecutive quarter.
Stephen Berman, CEO of JAKKS Pacific said, “It has been well publicized within our industry and others the challenges being faced with the supply-chain and logistics, stretching from Asia to the U.S. and Europe. Nonetheless, our teams worked together across offices to deliver product to our customers as well as build up our domestic inventory in preparation for the second half of the year.”
Q2 Earnings and Revenues
The company reported adjusted loss of 38 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.66. The reported figure improved significantly from the prior-year loss of $4.38 per share.
Revenues of $112.4 million beat the consensus mark of $92 million. The top line surged 43% on a year-over-year basis. This increase was primarily driven by higher sales of video games, including Nintendo, Sonic the Hedgehog, Disney Princess, and continued sales strength in Black & Decker. The company also witnessed strong sales of its own brands like Perfectly Cute and Redo Skateboard.
Net sales at the company’s Toys/Consumer Products segment grew 45% globally on a year-over-year basis, whike sales of Disguise costumes increased 37% year over year.
Operating Highlights
In the reported quarter, gross margin was 28.4%, up 710 basis points (bps) from the prior-year level. This marked the highest first-quarter gross margin percentage since 2016. Margins benefited from effective cost control and improved inventory management. Adjusted EBITDA was $5 million, improving considerably from a loss of $4.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
Balance Sheet
As of Jun 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) were $38.3 million compared with $52.7 million as of Jun 30, 2020. Debt, non-current portion, net as of Jun 30, 2021, was $95.7 million compared with $174.2 million at the end of Jun 30, 2020.
Zacks Rank
JAKKS Pacific — which shares space with Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI - Free Report) , Electronic Arts Inc. (EA - Free Report) and Hasbro, Inc. (HAS - Free Report) in the Zacks Toys - Games - Hobbies industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.