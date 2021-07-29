We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CRWD and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.
CrowdStrike Holdings is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD's full-year earnings has moved 22.19% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, CRWD has moved about 24.44% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 22.47% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that CrowdStrike Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, CRWD belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 122 individual stocks and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.57% so far this year, so CRWD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CRWD as it looks to continue its solid performance.