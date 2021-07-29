We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Foot Locker (FL) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Foot Locker (FL - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Foot Locker is one of 211 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FL's full-year earnings has moved 24.78% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, FL has gained about 40.43% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -0.62% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Foot Locker is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, FL belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.20% this year, meaning that FL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
FL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.