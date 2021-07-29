We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Signet Jewelers (SIG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Signet Jewelers (SIG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Signet Jewelers is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 211 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIG's full-year earnings has moved 45.72% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, SIG has returned 138.80% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -0.62%. This means that Signet Jewelers is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, SIG is a member of the Retail - Jewelry industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 126.25% so far this year, so SIG is performing better in this area.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on SIG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.