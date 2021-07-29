Back to top

Are Investors Undervaluing GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is GasLog Partners LP (GLOP - Free Report) . GLOP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 3.22, which compares to its industry's average of 5.34. Over the past 52 weeks, GLOP's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.14 and as low as 2.47, with a median of 4.12.

We should also highlight that GLOP has a P/B ratio of 0.34. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.98. Over the past year, GLOP's P/B has been as high as 0.42 and as low as 0.18, with a median of 0.27.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. GLOP has a P/S ratio of 0.68. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.55.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that GasLog Partners LP is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GLOP feels like a great value stock at the moment.


