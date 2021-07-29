We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Eni (E) to Acquire 1.2GW Renewable Energy Projects in Spain
Eni SPA (E - Free Report) , through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Eni gas e luce, entered an agreement with Azora Capital to acquire nine renewable energy projects in Spain, with a combined capacity of 1.2 gigawatts (“GW”).
The acquisition involves three operational wind farms and a wind farm under construction in the central/northern area of the country, with a total capacity of 230 megawatts (“MW”). Additionally, it involves 1 GW of five large solar projects, which are in advanced stages of development.
Eni and private equity manager Azora will collaborate to ensure that the facilities, which are currently under construction, commence production by 2024. The companies are aiming for a broader agreement to expand Eni’s renewable energy business in Spain. The agreement is part of Eni’s strategy to increase its presence in the Spain market.
In a separate transaction, Eni gas e luce acquired the Dhamma Energy Group from the relevant founding partners. Dhamma’s asset portfolio includes solar projects for almost 3 GW in France and Spain, which are at various stages of development. It also includes 120 MW plants in France, which are already in operation or advanced development stages.
Investors have been expressing their concerns about sustainability for several decades. But not until recently have they transformed their words into action by suing companies for not doing enough to reduce emissions and prevent climate change. The pressure to reduce emissions is forcing major oil companies to transform their businesses. Hence, Eni, like its European peers, is directing its investments into renewable energy.
Eni gas e luce already has a strong presence and a significant customer base in France. The transaction will help enhance its renewable power generation capacity and its integration in the retail activities at the markets in France and Spain.
Company Profile & Price Performance
Headquartered in Rome, Italy, Eni is one of the leading integrated energy players in the world.
Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Its shares have gained 17.1% compared with the industry’s 19.2% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Eni currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked players in the energy space are ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) , Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG - Free Report) and Enerplus Corporation (ERF - Free Report) , each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ConocoPhillips’ 2021 earnings has been raised by 38.6%.
Cabot Oil’s earnings for 2021 are expected to increase 10.3% year over year.
Enerplus’ earnings for 2021 are expected to rise 41.7% year over year.