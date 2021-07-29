Lam Research Corporation ( LRCX Quick Quote LRCX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $8.09 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.4%. The figure increased 69.2% year over year. Revenues rose 48.5% year over year to $4.14 billion. The figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.01 billion. Year-over-year top-line growth was driven by solid execution across systems and the customer support business. In the reported quarter, the company witnessed strong momentum across 3D NAND manufacturers for critical applications. Its foundry and logic segment performed well, owing to growing traction among etch, strip and surface treatment solutions. All these drove growth in the company’s system revenues, which were $2.8 billion (66.7% of total revenues), up 48.2% from the year-ago quarter. Robust growth in chamber count alongwith strength across services, upgrades and Reliant drove top-line growth in the customer support business group. Customer support-related revenues and other for the reported quarter were $1.4 billion (33.3%), up 49.1% year over year. For 2021, WFE spending is estimated to be more than $80 billion, driven by strength across NAND, DRAM, and Foundry and Logic. Increasing device and manufacturing complexity along with rising semiconductor demand are continuously boosting WFE spending. This remains a major positive for Lam Research for the upcoming days. Top Line in Detail
Lam Research (LRCX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
Lam Research Corporation (LRCX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $8.09 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.4%. The figure increased 69.2% year over year.
Revenues rose 48.5% year over year to $4.14 billion. The figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.01 billion.
Year-over-year top-line growth was driven by solid execution across systems and the customer support business.
In the reported quarter, the company witnessed strong momentum across 3D NAND manufacturers for critical applications. Its foundry and logic segment performed well, owing to growing traction among etch, strip and surface treatment solutions. All these drove growth in the company’s system revenues, which were $2.8 billion (66.7% of total revenues), up 48.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Robust growth in chamber count alongwith strength across services, upgrades and Reliant drove top-line growth in the customer support business group. Customer support-related revenues and other for the reported quarter were $1.4 billion (33.3%), up 49.1% year over year.
For 2021, WFE spending is estimated to be more than $80 billion, driven by strength across NAND, DRAM, and Foundry and Logic. Increasing device and manufacturing complexity along with rising semiconductor demand are continuously boosting WFE spending. This remains a major positive for Lam Research for the upcoming days.
Top Line in Detail
China, Korea and Taiwan accounted for 37%, 30% and 13% of the company’s total fiscal fourth-quarter revenues, respectively. On the contrary, Japan, Southeast Asia, the United States and Europe accounted for 9%, 3%, 5% and 3%, respectively.
Operating Details
Non-GAAP gross margin was 46.5%, which expanded 40 basis points (bps) year over year.
Non-GAAP operating expenses were $573.7 million, reflecting an increase of 16.3% from the prior-year quarter. However, as a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 390 bps year over year to 13.8%.
Non-GAAP operating margin was 32.6%, expanding410 bps from the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Jun 27, 2021, cash and cash equivalents as well as short-term investments decreased to $5.7 billion from $6 billion as of Mar 28, 2021.
Cash flow from operating activities was $1.4 billion in the reported quarter, up from $1.2 billion in the previous quarter. Capital expenditure was$105 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, up from $90 million in the fiscal third quarter.
In the reported quarter, Lam Research paid out dividends of $185 million and repurchased shares worth $440 million.
Guidance
For first-quarter fiscal 2022, the company expects revenues of $4.3 billion (+/- $250 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.05 billion.
Non-GAAP gross margin is projected at 46% (+/-1%) and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 32% (+/-1%).
Non-GAAP earnings are projected at $8.10 (+/- 50 cents) per share on a share count of 143 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for non-GAAP earnings per share is pegged at $7.84.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Currently, Lam Research carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are KLA Corporation (KLAC - Free Report) , Carrier Global Corporation (CARR - Free Report) and Trimble Inc. (TRMB - Free Report) . All three companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The long-term earnings growth rates of KLA, Carrier Global and Trimble are pegged at 14.03%, 13.38% and 10.1%, respectively.