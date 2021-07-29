We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Time for 5 Small-Cap Sector ETFs on Earnings Strength?
Small-cap stocks have underperformed their bigger peers like the S&P 500 stocks this year. Russell 2000 ETF (IWM - Free Report) has gained 11% versus the 17.7% uptick in the S&P 500. Since small-cap stocks are more closely tied to the domestic economy, recent surge in the delta variant of coronavirus has hurt the small-cap stocks. In the past three months, IWM is off 4.7% versus 5.6% gains in the S&P 500.
Still, it’s earnings time. Investors must be interested in knowing how the earnings picture is evolving for the segment. That would give investors a clear idea in assessing the future performance of an otherwise still-undervalued small-cap segment. This is especially true given some small-cap sectors are likely to log triple-digit earnings growth.
Q2 Performance: S&P 600 Versus 500
Second-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 are expected to be up 71.3% year over year on 19.4% higher revenues. This increment will follow a 22.8% increase in Q3, a 18.3% expansion in Q4 and a 3% uptick in Q1.
Looking at Q2 as a whole for the small-cap index, total earnings are expected to be up 193.4% from the same period last year on 22.8% lower revenues. The growth in earnings will follow a 34.1% expansion in Q3, a 22.5% gain in Q4 and a 13.6% uptick in Q1, per the Earnings Trends issued on Jul 21, 2021.
No wonder, the earnings underperformance has been prevalent for small-cap stocks for a long time. Still, the trend appears to get better if we look from the beginning of 2021. Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few small-cap sector ETFs that are promising a better earnings and revenue growth rate in the ongoing reporting season.
Industrial Products — Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI - Free Report)
This sector of the S&P 600 index is likely to record 166.8% earnings growth in Q2 on 25.6% higher revenues. The fund has lost 6.6% this year.
Consumer Discretionary — Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD - Free Report)
The sector is likely to end the fourth quarter with a 118.2% increase in earnings and 40.9% revenue gains. The fund PSCC is down 3.7% in the past three months.
Basic Materials — Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM - Free Report)
The sector is likely to end the fourth quarter with a 250.6% increase in earnings and 15% revenue gains. The fund PSCM is down 3.9% in the past three months.
Finance — Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF - Free Report)
Earnings are likely to be up 11.3.4% year over year on 7.9% higher revenues. The fund has lost 4.4% in the past three months.
Transportation — SPDR S&P Transportation ETF(XTN - Free Report)
Earnings are likely to be 451.7% higher while revenues may see a 34.3% uptick. The fund XTN has lost 7.4% in the past three months. Though not fully exposed to the small-cap stocks, the underlying S&P Transportation Select Industry Index of the fund XTN represents the transportation segment of the S&P Total Market Index.