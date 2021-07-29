We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in Store for Entergy (ETR) This Earnings Season?
Entergy Corporation (ETR - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 4, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 23.53%.
Entergy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.04%.
Factors to Consider
In the April-June 2021 quarter, territories served by Entergy witnessed mixed weather pattern. While some parts experienced warmer-than-normal temperature trend, accompanied with solid precipitation, temperature in some other parts remained more or less normal. So, overall electricity usage by the company’s customers is expected to have been moderate, which must have favorably contributed to its second-quarter top line.
Moreover, positive effects of regulatory actions associated with the company’s customer-centric investments in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, along with strong growth in its renewable portfolio are expected to drive its second-quarter results.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Entergy’s second-quarter revenues, pegged at $2.48 billion, indicates an improvement of 2.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Multiple thunderstorms accompanied with strong wind gusts affected Entergy’s service territories in the second quarter, which might have caused widespread damage to its poles and electricity infrastructure. This may have pushed up operational expenses of this utility provider, thereby hurting its earnings performance.
Nevertheless, better-than-expected market performance of Entergy Wholesale Commodities’ (EWC) nuclear decommissioning trusts might have contributed favorably to the company’s bottom line in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.
Consequently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Entergy’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.41 per share, indicating an increase of 2.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Entergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Earnings ESP: The company's Earnings ESP is -0.53%.
