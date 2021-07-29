We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carrier (CARR) Q2 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y
Carrier Global (CARR - Free Report) has reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.3%. Further, the figure increased 93.9% year over year.
Net sales of $5.44 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimateof $4.95 billion. Further, the top line improved 37% year over year,owing to solid momentum across HVAC, transport refrigeration, and Fire and Security.
Product sales (84.3% of net sales) increased 40% year over year to $4.58 billion. Service sales (15.7% of net sales) grew 22.8% year over year to $856 million.
Quarterly Details
HVAC revenues (57.3% of net sales) increased 36.2% year over year to $3.12 billion.
Refrigeration revenues (18.8% of net sales) rose 45.8% from the year-ago quarter to $1.02 billion.
Fire & Safety revenues (25.8% of net sales) grew32.7% from the year-ago quarter to $1.4 billion.
The cost of goods sold was $3.24 billion, up 38.1% year over year. Moreover, the cost of services sold rose20.1% to $586 million.
Selling, general & administrative (SG&A), and research & development (R&D) expenses grew 27.6% and 32.9% year over year to $813 million and $125 million, respectively.
Adjusted operating marginincreased72.5% year over year to $821 million. The operating margin expanded 310 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 15.1%.
Balance Sheet
As of Jun 30, 2021, Carrier had cash and cash equivalents worth $2.63 billion compared with $2.60 billion as of Mar 31, 2021.
Total debt (including current portion), as of Jun 30, 2021, was $9.72 billion compared with $9.73 billion as of Mar 31, 2021.
The company generated $561 million in cash from operations compared with $184 million recorded in the previous quarter.
Capital expenditure stood at $79 million and free cash flow was $482 million for the second quarter.
Guidance
For 2021, Carrier expects sales growth between 14% and 16%, up from the previously mentioned7-10%.Organic sales growth is expected to be between 10% and 12%, up from 5-8% stated earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is for 2021 revenues is pegged at 19.5 billion
Adjusted earnings are expected between $2.10 and $2.20 per share, up from the previously mentioned 1.95-$2.05 The consensus mark for the same stands at $2.07 per share.
Free cash flow guidance has also been revised from $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion.
