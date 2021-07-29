TransUnion's (TRU) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

TransUnion ( TRU Quick Quote TRU - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter 2021 results, wherein its earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 4.4% and increased 45.5% year over year. Total revenues of $774.2 million beat the consensus mark by 3.3% and increased 22% year over year on a reported basis, 20% on a constant-currency basis and 19% on an organic constant-currency basis.
TransUnion’s shares have gained 28.3% over the past year, outperforming the 18.3% rally of the
industry it belongs to. Revenues by Segments
U.S. Market revenues of $485 million were up 20% year over year on a reported basis and 18% on an organic basis. Within the segment, Financial Services revenues of $271 million climbed 22% year over year. Emerging Vertical revenues, including Healthcare, Insurance and all other verticals, were $214 million, up 17% on a reported basis and 13% on an organic basis.
International revenues increased 44% year over year on a reported basis, and 32% on a constant-currency basis, to $172 million. Revenues from Canada increased 41% on a reported basis, and 25% on a constant-currency basis, to $34 million. Revenues from the United Kingdom came in at $53 million, up 36% on a reported basis and 20% on a constant-currency basis. India revenues increased 58% on a reported basis and 54% on a constant-currency basis, to $28 million. Asia-Pacific revenues came in at $16 million, up 27% on a reported as well as constant-currency basis.
Revenues from Latin America increased 51% on a reported basis and 46% on a constant-currency basis, to $26 million. Africa revenues were up 69% on a reported basis and 37% on a constant-currency basis, to 15 million.
Consumer Interactive segment revenues improved 6% from the prior-year quarter figure to $137 million.
Operating Performance
Adjusted EBITDA was $318.6 million, up 31% year over year on a reported basis, 29% on a constant-currency as well as organic constant-currency basis. Adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 41.1%, up 290 basis points year over year.
Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures
TransUnion had $526.2 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter compared with $433 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $3.3 billion, flat with the prior-quarter figure. The company generated $265.7 million in cash from operating activities and CapEx was $53.9 million. It paid out $18.3 million in dividends in the quarter.
Outlook
For the third quarter of 2021, revenues are anticipated between $766 million and $777 million.
Adjusted earnings are anticipated to be between 91 and 93 cents per share, above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents.
Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $301 million and $308 million.
For 2021, the company expects revenues between $3.034 billion and $3.059 billion.
Adjusted earnings are anticipated between $3.63 and $3.7 per share, above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.59.
Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $1.207 billion and $1.225 billion.
Currently, TransUnion carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here . Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies Equifax ( EFX Quick Quote EFX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8% and improved 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.23 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 6.4% and improved 25.6% year over year. IHS Markit’s ( INFO Quick Quote INFO - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents beat the consensus mark by 1.3% and increased 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.2 billion, surpassing the consensus mark by 3.8% and increasing 15% from the year-ago quarter. Omnicom ( OMC Quick Quote OMC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share that beatthe consensus mark by 9.8% and increased 58.7% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.7% and increased 27.5% year over year.
Image: Bigstock
TransUnion's (TRU) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter 2021 results, wherein its earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 4.4% and increased 45.5% year over year. Total revenues of $774.2 million beat the consensus mark by 3.3% and increased 22% year over year on a reported basis, 20% on a constant-currency basis and 19% on an organic constant-currency basis.
TransUnion’s shares have gained 28.3% over the past year, outperforming the 18.3% rally of the industry it belongs to.
TransUnion Price
TransUnion price | TransUnion Quote
Revenues by Segments
U.S. Market revenues of $485 million were up 20% year over year on a reported basis and 18% on an organic basis. Within the segment, Financial Services revenues of $271 million climbed 22% year over year. Emerging Vertical revenues, including Healthcare, Insurance and all other verticals, were $214 million, up 17% on a reported basis and 13% on an organic basis.
International revenues increased 44% year over year on a reported basis, and 32% on a constant-currency basis, to $172 million. Revenues from Canada increased 41% on a reported basis, and 25% on a constant-currency basis, to $34 million. Revenues from the United Kingdom came in at $53 million, up 36% on a reported basis and 20% on a constant-currency basis. India revenues increased 58% on a reported basis and 54% on a constant-currency basis, to $28 million. Asia-Pacific revenues came in at $16 million, up 27% on a reported as well as constant-currency basis.
Revenues from Latin America increased 51% on a reported basis and 46% on a constant-currency basis, to $26 million. Africa revenues were up 69% on a reported basis and 37% on a constant-currency basis, to 15 million.
Consumer Interactive segment revenues improved 6% from the prior-year quarter figure to $137 million.
Operating Performance
Adjusted EBITDA was $318.6 million, up 31% year over year on a reported basis, 29% on a constant-currency as well as organic constant-currency basis. Adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 41.1%, up 290 basis points year over year.
Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures
TransUnion had $526.2 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter compared with $433 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $3.3 billion, flat with the prior-quarter figure. The company generated $265.7 million in cash from operating activities and CapEx was $53.9 million. It paid out $18.3 million in dividends in the quarter.
Outlook
For the third quarter of 2021, revenues are anticipated between $766 million and $777 million.
Adjusted earnings are anticipated to be between 91 and 93 cents per share, above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents.
Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $301 million and $308 million.
For 2021, the company expects revenues between $3.034 billion and $3.059 billion.
Adjusted earnings are anticipated between $3.63 and $3.7 per share, above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.59.
Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $1.207 billion and $1.225 billion.
Currently, TransUnion carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8% and improved 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.23 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 6.4% and improved 25.6% year over year.
IHS Markit’s (INFO - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents beat the consensus mark by 1.3% and increased 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.2 billion, surpassing the consensus mark by 3.8% and increasing 15% from the year-ago quarter.
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share that beatthe consensus mark by 9.8% and increased 58.7% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.7% and increased 27.5% year over year.