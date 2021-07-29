In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Xperi Holding (XPER) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER - Free Report) will report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 3, 2021 after the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the past four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 28.8%, on average.
Expectations This Time Around
The consensus estimate for Xperi’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $214.6 million, indicating more than 100% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have significantly benefited from addition of revenues from the TiVo merger.
The consensus mark for the bottom line stands at 47 cents per share, indicating 17.5% year-over-year decline. Increased operating expenses are likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Xperi this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Xperi has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Xperi Holding Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Xperi Holding Corporation price-eps-surprise | Xperi Holding Corporation Quote
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Global Payments (GPN - Free Report) , which has an Earnings ESP of +2.31% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) , with Earnings ESP of +2.07% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Waste Connections (WCN - Free Report) , with an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and a Zacks Rank #3.