Steven Madden (SHOO) Q2 Earnings Top, Digital Sales Rise 105%

Steven Madden, Ltd. ( SHOO Quick Quote SHOO - Free Report) posted sturdy results for second-quarter 2021. Both sales and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Quarterly results gained from a strong e-commerce momentum, trend-right product assortments and an accelerated recovery in the company’s business. Results also exceeded management’s expectations. The company’s retail stores rebounded sharply and surpassed the pre-pandemic levels. Its sell-through performance across the wholesale channel looks impressive. The company has also been benefiting from its cost-saving measures for a while now. As a result, management issued an upbeat outlook for 2021.
Over the past six months, shares of this renowned fashion-footwear player have increased 18.7% compared to the
industry’s 9.5% growth. Q2 Highlights
Steven Madden delivered adjusted earnings of 48 cents a share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents. Also, the bottom line came against an adjusted loss of 19 cents a share reported in the year-ago quarter as well as 47 cents earned in the same quarter of 2019. Higher sales and margins drove the bottom-line performance.
Total revenues jumped 178.6% year over year to $397.9 million. This takes into account net sales of $394.8 million, which increased 179.2% year over year, as well as commission and licensing fee income of $3.1 million, which came in at $1.4 million last year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues was $369 million. However, the metric fell 27.9% from the reading recorded in the same quarter of 2019. Steven Madden, Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Gross profit increased to $170.1 million from $55.9 million witnessed in the year-ago quarter while consolidated gross margin expanded to 42.7% from 39.1% in the prior-year quarter. Wholesale gross margin improved to 30.6% from 26.6% seen in the year-ago period while retail gross margin was 65.4% compared with 67.4% reported in the same quarter of 2020. Higher freight cost was a deterrent to the metric.
The company reported an adjusted operating income of $51 million versus an adjusted operating loss of $21 million witnessed in the same quarter a year ago. Segment Performance
Revenues for the
Wholesale business surged 162.2% year over year to $262.1 million. We note that wholesale footwear revenues climbed 154.1% to $198.1 million while wholesale accessories and apparel revenues were up 190.7% to $64 million. The segment’s revenues were down from the level recorded in the comparable period of 2019. However, the sell-through performance was solid across shoes, accessories and apparel. Its core Steve Madden Women's footwear business saw sturdy sell-throughs with success in categories like sandals, dress shoes and sneakers. Retail revenues jumped 220.6% to $132.7 million, buoyed by a robust performance at the e-commerce business. The segment’s overall revenues soared 63% from the second-quarter 2019 reading. Strength in the company’s e-commerce business continued with revenues surging 105% including a 119%-increase in Steve Madden global digital business. E-commerce constituted about 54% of the company’s total retail segment sales in the second quarter. When compared with the same quarter of 2019, e-commerce revenues increased 282.2%. The company’s digital commerce was sturdy in the quarter. Also, its brick-and-mortar business remained strong. On an open-only basis, the company’s global brick-and-mortar comparable store sales rose 8% from the 2019 tally. The company witnessed significantly lower levels of promotional activity across both the digital and the brick-and-mortar channels, which boosted the segment’s gross margin up above 500 basis points from the level achieved in the same quarter of 2019. We note that the company ended the second quarter with 216 company-operated retail outlets including six internet stores and 15 company-operated concessions across the international markets. As of Jun 30, 100% of the company’s stores remained open worldwide. Other Financial Aspects
Steven Madden, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ended the reported quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $302.7 million, and shareholders’ equity of $774.3 million excluding non-controlling interest of $8.2 million. As of Jun 30, 2021, the company had no debt and inventory was $125.5 million, up 21.5% year over year.
CapEx came in at $1.2 million during the reported quarter. The company generated net cash from operating activities of $91.9 million at the end of the second quarter. During the second quarter, management repurchased 876,241 shares for $37.2 million including shares acquired via the net settlement of employees’ stock awards. It had roughly $81 million outstanding under its share repurchase authorization. The company's board approved a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share, payable Sep 27, 2021 to its stockholders of record as of Sep 17. Outlook
For 2021, management projects revenue growth between 43% and 47% year over year. We note that the company delivered total revenues of $1,201.8 million in 2020.
NIKE ( NKE Quick Quote NKE - Free Report) has a long-term earnings growth rate of 15.2% and a Zacks Rank #1, currently. PVH Corp. ( PVH Quick Quote PVH - Free Report) , presently a Zacks #1 Ranked stock, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 18%. Crocs ( CROX Quick Quote CROX - Free Report) has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 15% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.
Image: Bigstock
