Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE - Free Report) closed at $7.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.55% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets had lost 23.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.
CLNE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2021. In that report, analysts expect CLNE to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.19 per share and revenue of $346 million. These totals would mark changes of -375% and +18.61%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CLNE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.71% lower. CLNE is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Utility - Gas Distribution industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.