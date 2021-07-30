We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) closed at $123.87, marking a +1.71% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from UPST as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 10, 2021.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $602.85 million. These totals would mark changes of +178.26% and +158.27%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UPST. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UPST currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that UPST has a Forward P/E ratio of 190.3 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.9, so we one might conclude that UPST is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.