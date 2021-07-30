We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, FuelCell Energy (FCEL - Free Report) closed at $6.43, marking a -1.83% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had lost 26.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FCEL as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, FCEL is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.19 million, up 13.14% from the year-ago period.
FCEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.31 per share and revenue of $73.01 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.19% and +3.01%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FCEL currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.