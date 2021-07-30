We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Qorvo (QRVO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Qorvo (QRVO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $194.04, moving +1.94% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.
Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 2.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.64%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from QRVO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2021. In that report, analysts expect QRVO to post earnings of $2.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.08 billion, up 37.21% from the year-ago period.
QRVO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.47 per share and revenue of $4.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.7% and +14.94%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QRVO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. QRVO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, QRVO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.61.
We can also see that QRVO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductors - Radio Frequency stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.