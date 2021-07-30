We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
SilverBow Resources (SBOW - Free Report) closed at $20.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.55% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 14.21% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SBOW as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 4, 2021. On that day, SBOW is projected to report earnings of $1.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 134.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $63 million, up 153.52% from the year-ago period.
SBOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.82 per share and revenue of $273 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -61.48% and +53.9%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SBOW. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.17% higher within the past month. SBOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, SBOW is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.05.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.