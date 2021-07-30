We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Vishay Intertechnology (VSH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $22.02, moving +1.62% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 3.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VSH as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 10, 2021. In that report, analysts expect VSH to post earnings of $0.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 227.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $820.8 million, up 41.1% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $3.22 billion, which would represent changes of +136.96% and +28.79%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VSH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher. VSH is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, VSH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.94. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.71.
It is also worth noting that VSH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Discretes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.