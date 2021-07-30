The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Party City Holdco, RCI Hospitality, Camping World, Travel Leisure and Pool Corp

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 30, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Party City Holdco Inc.
Party City Holdco Inc., RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., Camping World Holdings, Inc., Travel + Leisure Co. and Pool Corporation.

Here are highlights from Thursday's Analyst Blog: 5 Stocks to Buy on Healthy Consumer Confidence Numbers
The Delta variant of coronavirus has been a cause of concern lately and fears have been escalating once again. Even then, people are confident as vaccination is in full swing. While it was feared that rising cases of coronavirus could dent the confidence of people, that doesn't seem to be the case, with consumer confidence hitting a pandemic-era high in July.
This was in sharp contrast to the consensus estimate of a one-point decline in July. The jump in consumer confidence once again proves that the economy is on track for a speedy recovery.
Consumer Confidence Rises
The Conference Board said on Jul 27 that consumer confidence increased to 129.1 in July from 128.9 in June. Although it is only a 0.2% rise, consumer confidence hit its highest level since February 2020, just the time when COVID-19 started spreading.
Moreover, consumer confidence has now increased for the sixth straight month, which again coincides with the time the vaccination drive gathered steam.
The measure of consumer sentiment surrounding the current situation, which is based on consumers' gauge of current business and labor market conditions, reached 160.3 in July from 159.6 last month. However, the measure of expectations or the Expectations Index, which calculates consumers' short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, declined slightly to 108.4 from 108.5 in June.
Stimulus, Higher Vaccinated Rate Drive Confidence
Consumers are more confident after taking the vaccine and receiving the fiscal stimulus. The rising cases of the Delta variant of coronavirus have not played a spoilsport yet. In fact, people are spending more now, which led to a jump in retail sales last month.
The massive vaccination drive also raised hopes of a faster-than-expected economic recovery. With restrictions eased, people are stepping out of their homes more freely and planning holidays.
Moreover, Tuesday's report also mentions that according to IMF, economic growth in different countries will depend to a great extent on how the COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out. The economic outlook is improving for most of the advanced economies, given that almost 40% of the population in these countries is now vaccinated.
Given this situation, consumer discretionary stocks seem to be an ideal sector to invest in. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR's (XLY) has returned 13.7%year to date.
Our Choices
We have picked five stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) that are poised to benefit in the near term.
Party City Holdco is involved in the design, manufacture and contracts for manufacturing and distribution of party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery.
The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 55% over the past 60 days. Party City has a Zacks Rank #2.
RCI Hospitality Holdings owns and operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant and bar services.
The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.7% over the past 60 days. RCI Hospitality Holdings has a Zacks Rank #1.
Camping World Holdings is a provider of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs.
The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 54.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 6.8% over the past 60 days. Camping World Holdings has a Zacks Rank #1.
Travel + Leisure offers vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services.
The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.6% over the past 60 days. Travel Leisure Co. has a Zacks Rank #1.
Pool Corp. is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related products. In addition, the company is a leading regional wholesale distributor of irrigation and landscape products.
The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 59.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 9.6% over the past 60 days. Pool Corporation has a Zacks Rank #1.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Party City Holdco, RCI Hospitality, Camping World, Travel Leisure and Pool Corp
